ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2019. There are 30 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 1, 1824, the presidential election was turned over to the U.S. House of Representatives when a deadlock developed between John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay. (Adams ended up the winner.)
On this date
• In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln sent his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he called for the abolition of slavery, and went on to say, “Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves.”
• In 1941, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito approved waging war against the United States, Britain and the Netherlands after his government rejected U.S. demands contained in the Hull Note.
• In 1942, during World War II, nationwide gasoline rationing went into effect in the United States; the goal was not so much to save on gas, but to conserve rubber (as in tires) that was desperately needed for the war effort.
• In 1955, Rosa Parks, a black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus; the incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses by blacks.
• In 1969, the U.S. government held its first draft lottery since World War II.
• In 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union.
• In 1997, a 14-year-old boy opened fire on a prayer circle at Heath High School in West Paducah, Kentucky, killing three fellow students and wounding five; the shooter is serving a life sentence.
• In 2005, a roadside bomb killed 10 U.S. Marines near Fallujah, Iraq.
• Ten years ago: President Barack Obama ordered 30,000 more U.S. troops into the war in Afghanistan but promised during a speech to cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to begin withdrawals in 18 months. G
• Five years ago: President Barack Obama, after meeting with mayors, civil rights leaders and law enforcement officials at the White House, asked federal agencies for concrete recommendations to ensure the U.S. wasn’t building a “militarized culture” within police departments.
• One year ago: After a dinner meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, the U.S. and China agreed to a 90-day ceasefire in their trade dispute, with Trump agreeing to hold off on plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.
Today’s birthdays
Actor-director Woody Allen is 84. World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 80. Singer Dianne Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 80. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 75. Actress-singer Bette Midler is 74. Actor Treat Williams is 68. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is 67. Country singer Kim Richey is 63. Actress Charlene Tilton is 61. Actress-model Carol Alt is 59. Rock musician Brad Delson (Linkin Park) is 42. Actor Nate Torrence is 42. Rock/Christian music singer-songwriter Mat Kearney is 41.
Bible verse
“Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.” — Matthew 5:6.
There is one hunger and thirst that we know can be satisfied. Hunger and thirst for God and He will never disappoint you.