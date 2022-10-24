ALMANAC
Today is Monday, Oct. 24, the 297th day of 2022. There are 68 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 24, 1945, the United Nations officially came into existence as its charter took effect.
On this date
In 1861, the first transcontinental telegraph message was sent by Chief Justice Stephen J. Field of California from San Francisco to President Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C., over a line built by the Western Union Telegraph Co.
In 1940, the 40-hour work week went into effect under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.
In 1952, Republican presidential candidate Dwight D. Eisenhower declared in Detroit, “I shall go to Korea” as he promised to end the conflict. (He made the visit over a month later.)
In 1962, a naval quarantine of Cuba ordered by President John F. Kennedy went into effect during the missile crisis.
In 1972, Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who’d broken Major League Baseball’s modern-era color barrier in 1947, died in Stamford, Connecticut, at age 53.
In 1996, TyRon Lewis, 18, a Black motorist, was shot to death by police during a traffic stop in St. Petersburg, Florida; the incident sparked rioting. (Officer James Knight, who said that Lewis had lurched his car at him several times, knocking him onto the hood, was cleared by a grand jury and the Justice Department.)
In 2005, civil rights icon Rosa Parks died in Detroit at age 92.
In 2020, heavily protected crews in Washington state worked to destroy the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the United States.
Ten years ago: Less than two weeks before Election Day, President Barack Obama set out on a 40-hour campaign marathon through battleground states; Republican Mitt Romney looked to the Midwest for a breakthrough in a close race shadowed by a weak economy.
Five years ago: Fats Domino, the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose hits included “Blueberry Hill” and “Ain’t That a Shame,” died in Louisiana at the age of 89.
One year ago: Pope Francis called for an end to the practice of returning migrants rescued at sea to Libya and other unsafe countries.
Today’s birthdays
Rock musician Bill Wyman is 86. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 83. Movie director-screenwriter David S. Ward is 77. Actor Kevin Kline is 75. Congressman and former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume is 74. Actor B.D. Wong is 62. Actor-comedian Casey Wilson is 42. R&B singer, actor and TV personality Adrienne Bailon Houghton is 39. Actor Tim Pocock is 37. R&B singer-rapper-actor Drake is 36. Actor Shenae Grimes is 33. Actor Eliza Taylor is 33.
Bible verse
“He that loveth silver shall not be satisfied with silver; nor he that loveth abundance with increase: this is also vanity.” — Ecclesiastes 5:10.
Material prosperity, no matter how much, can’t satisfy the hunger of a human heart. “Only Jesus can satisfy your soul.”