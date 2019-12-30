ALMANAC
Today is Monday, Dec. 30, the 364th day of 2019. There is one day left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 30, 1922, Vladimir Lenin proclaimed the establishment of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which lasted nearly seven decades before dissolving in December 1991.
On this date
In 1813, British troops burned Buffalo, New York, during the War of 1812.
In 1853, the United States and Mexico signed a treaty under which the U.S. agreed to buy some 45,000 square miles of land from Mexico for $10 million in a deal known as the Gadsden Purchase.
In 1903, about 600 people died when fire broke out at the recently opened Iroquois Theater in Chicago.
In 1972, the United States halted its heavy bombing of North Vietnam.
In 1997, a deadly massacre in Algeria’s insurgency began in four mountain villages as armed men killed women and children in an attack that lasted from dusk until dawn the following morning; up to 412 deaths were reported.
In 2006, a state funeral service was held in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for former President Gerald R. Ford.
Ten years ago: Seven CIA employees and a Jordanian intelligence officer were killed by a suicide bomber at a U.S. base in Khost, Afghanistan. British contractor Peter Moore was freed more than two years after he was abducted outside Iraq’s Finance Ministry.
Five years ago: President Vladimir Putin’s chief political foe, Alexei Navalny, was convicted along with his brother, Oleg, in a fraud case widely seen as a vendetta by the Kremlin, triggering one of Russia’s boldest anti-government demonstrations in years. Luise Rainer, a star of cinema’s golden era who won back-to-back Oscars but then walked away from a glittering Hollywood career, died in London at age 104.
One year ago: A lion killed an intern, 22-year-old Alexandra Black, at a zoo in North Carolina after the animal got loose from a locked space; deputies said the lion was then shot and killed after attempts to tranquilize it failed.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Russ Tamblyn is 85. Baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is 84. Actor Fred Ward is 77. Singer-musician Michael Nesmith is 77. Singer Patti Smith is 73. Rock singer-musician Jeff Lynne is 72. Former “Today” show co-host Matt Lauer is 62. Actress-comedian Tracey Ullman is 60. Rock musician Rob Hotchkiss is 59. Radio-TV commentator Sean Hannity is 58. Sprinter Ben Johnson is 58. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is 56. Actress Meredith Monroe is 50. Golfer Tiger Woods is 44. NBA player LeBron James is 35. Country musician Eric Steedly is 29.
Bible verse
“For thy name’s sake. O Lord, pardon mine iniquity for it is great,” — Psalms 25:11.
In the name of Jesus, our sins without number are fully forgiven and forever forgotten. “He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” Accept it and go free.