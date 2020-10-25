ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, Oct. 25, the 299th day of 2020. There are 67 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 25, 1910, “America the Beautiful,” with words by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, was first published.
On this date:
In 1760, Britain’s King George III succeeded his late grandfather, George II.
In 1957, mob boss Albert Anastasia of “Murder Inc.” notoriety was shot to death by masked gunmen in a barber shop inside the Park Sheraton Hotel in New York.
In 1962, American author John Steinbeck was named winner of the Nobel Prize in literature.
In 1971, the U.N. General Assembly voted to admit mainland China and expel Taiwan.
In 1983, a U.S.-led force invaded Grenada at the order of President Ronald Reagan, who said the action was needed to protect U.S. citizens there.
In 1986, in Game 6 of the World Series, the New York Mets rallied for three runs with two outs in the 10th inning, defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-5 and forcing a seventh game; the tie-breaking run scored on Boston first baseman Bill Buckner’s error on Mookie Wilson’s slow grounder. (The Mets went on to win the Series.)
In 1999, golfer Payne Stewart and five others were killed when their Learjet flew uncontrolled for four hours before crashing in South Dakota; Stewart was 42.
In 2014, the World Health Organization said more than 10,000 people had been infected with Ebola and that nearly half of them had died as the outbreak continued to spread.
Ten years ago: Afghan President Hamid Karzai acknowledged receiving millions of dollars in cash from Iran, adding that Washington was giving him “bags of money” as well because his office lacked funds.
Five years ago: Declaring that “today is a time of mercy,” Pope Francis closed a historic meeting of bishops that approved an important new direction in welcoming divorced and civilly remarried Catholics into the church.
One year ago: A 40-day strike that crippled General Motors’ U.S. production came to an end as workers approved a new contract.
Today’s birthdays
Former American League president Dr. Bobby Brown is 96. Actor Marion Ross is 92. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 80. Author Anne Tyler is 79. Rock musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) is 73. Actor Brian Kerwin is 71. Actress Nancy Cartwright (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 63. Rock musician Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 59. Actor Persia White is 50. Actor Ben Gould is 40. Pop singer Katy Perry is 36. Rock singer Austin Winkler is 36. Singer Ciara is 35.
Bible verse
“Wine is a mocker, strong drink is raging: and whosoever is deceived thereby is not wise.” — Proverbs 20:1.
Alcohol specializes in making fools. Be wise and keep your life pure from this mocker that destroys homes, jobs and lives.