ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, July 18, the 199th day of 2021. There are 166 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 18, 1918, South African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo.
On this date
In 1536, the English Parliament passed an act declaring the authority of the pope void in England.
In 1872, Britain enacted voting by secret ballot.
In 1964, nearly a week of rioting erupted in New York’s Harlem neighborhood following the fatal police shooting of a Black teenager, James Powell, two days earlier.
In 1969, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., left a party on Chappaquiddick Island near Martha’s Vineyard with Mary Jo Kopechne, 28; Kennedy’s car later went off a bridge into the water. Kennedy was able to escape, but Kopechne drowned.
In 1984, gunman James Huberty opened fire at a McDonald’s in San Ysidro, California, killing 21 people before being shot dead by police.
In 1994, a bomb hidden in a van destroyed a Jewish cultural center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, killing 85.
In 2013, Detroit, which was once the very symbol of American industrial might, became the biggest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy, its finances ravaged and its neighborhoods hollowed out by a long, slow decline in population and auto manufacturing.
Ten years ago: Gen. David Petraeus handed over command of American and coalition forces in Afghanistan to Gen. John Allen as he left to take over the Central Intelligence Agency.
Five years ago: Republicans opened their national convention in Cleveland as they prepared to nominate Donald Trump for president.
One year ago: The World Health Organization reported a single-day record of new coronavirus infections – more than 259,000 worldwide – for a second day in a row.
Today’s birthdays
Actor James Brolin is 81. Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 81. Singer Martha Reeves is 80. Pop-rock musician Wally Bryson (The Raspberries) is 72. Country-rock singer Craig Fuller (Pure Prairie League) is 72. Business mogul Richard Branson is 71. Actor Margo Martindale is 70. Singer Ricky Skaggs is 67. Actor Audrey Landers is 65. World Golf Hall of Famer Nick Faldo is 64. Actor Elizabeth McGovern is 60. Actor Vin Diesel is 54. Actor Grant Bowler is 53. Retired NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is 50. Actor Kristen Bell is 41. Rock singer Ryan Cabrera is 39. Actor Priyanka Chopra is 39. Actor Chace Crawford is 36. Actor James Norton is 36.
Bible verse
“And Jesus looking upon them saith, with men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible.” — Mark 10:27.
Does your situation look impossible? God specializes in that category. Nothing is impossible with God.