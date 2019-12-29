ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, Dec. 29, the 363rd day of 2019. There are two days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 29, 1845, Texas was admitted as the 28th state.
On this date
In 1170, Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was slain in Canterbury Cathedral by knights loyal to King Henry II.
In 1812, during the War of 1812, the American frigate USS Constitution engaged and severely damaged the British frigate HMS Java off Brazil.
In 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.
In 1972, Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed into the Florida Everglades near Miami International Airport, killing 101 of the 176 people aboard.
In 1975, a bomb exploded in the main terminal of New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing 11 people (it’s never been determined who was responsible).
In 1992, the United States and Russia announced agreement on a nuclear arms reduction treaty.
In 2006, word reached the United States of the execution of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein (because of the time difference, it was the morning of Dec. 30 in Iraq when the hanging took place). In a statement, President George W. Bush called Saddam’s execution an important milestone on Iraq’s road to democracy.
Ten years ago: Brushing aside international appeals, China executed British drug smuggler Akmal Shaikh , who relatives said was mentally unstable and unwittingly lured into crime; it was China’s first execution of a European citizen in nearly 60 years.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama, in an NPR interview, issued a warning to congressional Republicans set to take control of both houses of Congress, saying he had a veto pen, and would not be afraid to use it. A man with a lengthy criminal record killed six adults and two young children before taking his own life in Edmonton, Alberta.
One year ago: Top-ranked Alabama beat No. 4 Oklahoma 45-34 at the Orange Bowl in Florida, reaching the national championship game against Clemson, which beat Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl.
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Rose Lee Maphis is 97. Actress Inga Swenson is 87. Actor Jon Voight is 81. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 73. Hall of Fame Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. is 73. Actor Ted Danson is 72. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 60. Rock singer Dexter Holland (The Offspring) is 54. Actor-comedian Mystro Clark is 53. Actor Jason Gould is 53. Actor Jude Law is 47.
Bible verse
“Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” — Ephesians 5:20.
We are not only to pray in His name, but to give thanks in His name.