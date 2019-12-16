ALMANAC
Today is Monday, Dec. 16, the 350th day of 2019. There are 15 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 16, 1773, the Boston Tea Party took place as American colonists boarded a British ship and dumped more than 300 chests of tea into Boston Harbor to protest tea taxes.
On this date
•In 1653, Oliver Cromwell became lord protector of England, Scotland and Ireland.
•In 1859, Wilhelm Grimm, the younger of the story-writing Brothers Grimm, died in Berlin at age 73.
•In 1907, 16 U.S. Navy battleships, which came to be known as the “Great White Fleet,” set sail on a 14-month round-the-world voyage to demonstrate American sea power.
•In 1944, the World War II Battle of the Bulge began as German forces launched a surprise attack against Allied forces through the Ardennes Forest in Belgium and Luxembourg (the Allies were eventually able to turn the Germans back).
•In 1950, President Harry S. Truman proclaimed a national state of emergency in order to fight “world conquest by Communist imperialism.”
•In 1960, 134 people were killed when a United Air Lines DC-8 and a TWA Super Constellation collided over New York City.
•In 1991, the U.N. General Assembly rescinded its 1975 resolution equating Zionism with racism by a vote of 111-25.
•In 2000, President-elect George W. Bush selected Colin Powell to become the first African-American secretary of state.
•Ten years ago: Two hundred Mexican Marines raided an upscale apartment complex and killed drug cartel chief Arturo Beltran Leyva in a two-hour gunbattle. Iran test-fired a missile capable of hitting Israel and parts of Europe.
•Five years ago: Taliban gunmen stormed a military-run school in the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar, killing at least 148 people, mostly children.
•One year ago: With the threat of a partial government shutdown looming, the White House dug in on its demand for $5 billion to build a border wall as congressional Democrats stood firm against it.
Today’s birthdays
Actress Joyce Bulifant is 82. Actress Liv Ullmann is 81. CBS news correspondent Lesley Stahl is 78. Pop musician Tony Hicks (The Hollies) is 74. Pop singer Benny Andersson (ABBA) is 73. Actor Ben Cross is 72. Rock singer-musician Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) is 70. Actor Sam Robards is 58. Actor Jon Tenney is 58. Actor Benjamin Bratt is 56. Country singer-songwriter Jeff Carson is 56. Country musician Chris Scruggs is 37.
Bible verse
“Take heed that ye do not your alms before men, to be seen of them; otherwise ye have no reward of your Father which is in heaven.” — Matthew 6:1.
If we give only for the approval of man, that’s all we will get. The reward is lost in our great desire for the recognition. Give in secret — pray in secret — and “thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.”