ALMANAC
Today is Monday, Jan. 18, the 18th day of 2021. There are 347 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 18, 1911, the first landing of an aircraft on a ship took place as pilot Eugene B. Ely brought his Curtiss biplane in for a safe landing on the deck of the armored cruiser USS Pennsylvania in San Francisco Harbor.
On this date
In 1778, English navigator Captain James Cook reached the present-day Hawaiian Islands, which he named the “Sandwich Islands.”
In 1943, during World War II, Jewish insurgents in the Warsaw Ghetto launched their initial armed resistance against Nazi troops, who eventually succeeded in crushing the rebellion.
In 1957, a trio of B-52′s completed the first non-stop, round-the-world flight by jet planes, landing at March Air Force Base in California after more than 45 hours aloft.
In 1967, Albert DeSalvo, who claimed to be the “Boston Strangler,” was convicted of armed robbery, assault and sex offenses. (Sentenced to life, DeSalvo was killed in prison in 1973.)
In 1991, financially strapped Eastern Airlines shut down after more than six decades in business.
In 1993, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed in all 50 states for the first time.
In 2005, the world’s largest commercial jet, the Airbus A380 “superjumbo” capable of flying up to 800 passengers, was unveiled in Toulouse, France.
In 2019, Jason Van Dyke, the white Chicago police officer who gunned down Black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.
Ten years ago: Chinese President Hu Jintao arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington for a four-day state visit; President Barack Obama welcomed him with a private dinner in the White House residence.
Five years ago: For the first time in 17 years, civil rights leaders gathered at the South Carolina Statehouse to pay homage to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. without the Confederate flag present; it was one of many rallies throughout the country.
One year ago: Ahead of opening statements in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, House prosecutors wrote that Trump had “used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a United States election for his personal political gain,” while Trump’s legal team denounced what it called a “brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election.”
Today’s birthdays
Movie director John Boorman is 88. Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 80. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 66. Actor Jane Horrocks is 57. Comedian Dave Attell Actor Jesse L. Martin is 52. Rapper DJ Quik is 51. Former NAACP President and CEO Benjamin Todd Jealous is 48. Actor Samantha Mumba is 38. Actor Devin Kelley is 35. Actor Ashleigh Murray is 33. Actor Zeeko Zaki is 31. Tennis player Angelique Kerber is 33. Actor Mateus Ward is 22.
Bible verse
“Ask, and it shall be given you: seek, and ye shall find; knock and it shall be opened unto you.” — Matthew 7:7.
Believe God for anything while believing Him for the best thing. Our Father, take this prayer in Jesus’ name to bring about miracles that cannot be denied or ignored. Amen.