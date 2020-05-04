ALMANAC
Today is Monday, May 4, the 125th day of 2020. There are 241 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 4, 1970, Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire during an anti-war protest at Kent State University, killing four students and wounding nine others.
On this date
In 1626, Dutch explorer Peter Minuit landed on present-day Manhattan Island.
In 1916, responding to a demand from President Woodrow Wilson, Germany agreed to limit its submarine warfare. (However, Germany resumed unrestricted submarine warfare the following year.)
In 1932, mobster Al Capone, convicted of income-tax evasion, entered the federal penitentiary in Atlanta. (Capone was later transferred to Alcatraz Island.)
In 1945, during World War II, German forces in the Netherlands, Denmark and northwest Germany agreed to surrender.
In 1961, the first group of “Freedom Riders” left Washington, D.C. to challenge racial segregation on interstate buses and in bus terminals.
In 1975, comedy performer Moe Howard of “Three Stooges” fame died in Los Angeles at age 77.
In 1998, Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski was given four life sentences plus 30 years by a federal judge in Sacramento, California, under a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty.
In 2006, a federal judge sentenced Zacarias Moussaoui to life in prison for his role in the 9/11 attacks, telling the convicted terrorist, “You will die with a whimper.”
Ten years ago: A Pakistani-born U.S. citizen was charged with terrorism and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction in the botched Times Square bombing.
Five years ago: Former technology executive Carly Fiorina and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson joined the rapidly expanding 2016 Republican presidential class, casting themselves as political outsiders in underdog campaigns, eager to challenge the elite of both parties.
One year ago: Maximum Security became the first Kentucky Derby winner ever to be disqualified for interference; the decision by stewards at Churchill Downs made 65-1 longshot Country House the official winner.
Today’s birthdays
Pulitzer Prize-winning political commentator George Will is 79. Actor Richard Jenkins is 73. Country singer Stella Parton is 71. Singer-actress Pia Zadora is 68. Rhythm-and-blues singer Oleta Adams is 67. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., is 66. Country singer Randy Travis is 61. Actress Mary McDonough is 59. Rock musician Mike Dirnt (Green Day) is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 48. Sports reporter Erin Andrews is 42. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 41. Actor Alexander Gould is 26. Country singer RaeLynn is 26.
Bible verse
“Whoso stoppeth his ears at the cry of the poor, he also shall cry himself, but shall not be heard.” — Proverbs 21:13.
Refusing to help those in need does have its consequences. Have a heart to help others and God will see that there will be those who help you in your time of need.