ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, June 14, the 166th day of 2020. There are 200 days left in the year. This is Flag Day.
Today in history
On June 14, 1940, German troops entered Paris during World War II; the same day, the Nazis began transporting prisoners to the Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland.
On this date
In 1775, the Continental Army, forerunner of the United States Army, was created.
In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the design of the original American flag.
In 1811, Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of "Uncle Tom's Cabin," was born in Litchfield, Conn.
In 1846, a group of U.S. settlers in Sonoma proclaimed the Republic of California.
In 1943, the U.S. Supreme Court, in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, ruled 6-3 that public school students could not be forced to salute the flag of the United States.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure adding the phrase "under God" to the Pledge of Allegiance.
In 1982, Argentine forces surrendered to British troops on the disputed Falkland Islands.
In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld, 6-3, police checkpoints that examined drivers for signs of intoxication.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Ten years ago: A judge in Stockton, California, sentenced Sunday school teacher Melissa Huckaby to life in prison without the possibility of parole for kidnapping and murdering 8-year-old Sandra Cantu.
Five years ago: Thousands of Syrians cut through a border fence and crossed over into Turkey, fleeing intense fighting in northern Syria between Kurdish fighters and jihadis.
One year ago: Workers at Volkswagen’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, voted against forming a factory-wide union in a setback to the United Auto Workers’ efforts to gain a foothold among foreign auto facilities in the South.
Today's birthdays
Actress Marla Gibbs is 89. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is 81. President Donald Trump is 74. Rock musician Alan White (Yes) is 71. Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden is 62. Jazz musician Marcus Miller is 61. Singer Boy George is 59. Actress Yasmine Bleeth is 52. International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 51. Actress Lucy Hale is 31.
Bible verse
“For the kingdom of God is not in word, but in power.” — 1 Corinthians 4:20.
The Christian life is more than just talk. It’s a life to live under the power and authority of the Lord. Are you a living example of the power of God?