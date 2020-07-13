ALMANAC
Today is Monday, July 13, the 195th day of 2020. There are 171 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 13, 2013, a jury in Sanford, Florida, cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed Black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.
On this date
In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation adopted the Northwest Ordinance, which established a government in the Northwest Territory, an area corresponding to the present-day Midwest and Upper Midwest.
In 1812, New York became the first U.S. city to adopt regulations on how pawnbrokers could conduct business.
In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first Black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)
In 1974, the Senate Watergate Committee proposed sweeping reforms in an effort to prevent another Watergate scandal.
In 1985, “Live Aid,” an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa’s starving people.
In 2005, a suicide car bomb exploded next to U.S. troops handing out candy and toys in Iraq, killing more than two dozen people, including 18 children and teenagers and an American soldier.
Ten years ago: New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner died in Tampa, nine days after turning 80. T
Five years ago: New York City reached a $5.9 million settlement with the family of Eric Garner, a Black man who died after being placed in a white police officer’s chokehold.
One year ago: After briefly becoming a hurricane, Tropical Storm Barry made landfall about 160 miles west of New Orleans, bringing heavy rain that tested the levees and pumps that were bolstered after Hurricane Katrina in 2005; the storm spared New Orleans and Baton Rouge from catastrophic flooding.
Today’s birthdays
Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (TV: “Jeopardy!”) is 96. Actor Patrick Stewart is 80. Actor Harrison Ford is 78. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 78. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 74. Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid is 72. Rock musician Mark “The Animal” Mendoza (Twisted Sister) is 64. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 63. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 58. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 58. Country singer Neil Thrasher is 55. Actor Ken Jeong is 51. Actress Ashley Scott is 43. Rock musician Will Champion (Coldplay) is 42. Actor Fran Kranz is 39. Actress Aya Cash is 38. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 38. Actor Colton Haynes is 32. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 32. Soul singer Leon Bridges is 31.
Bible verse
“Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us; for it is written, ‘Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree.’” — Galatians 3:13.
Do you realize that every filthy word, deed and thought that has ever occurred was laid on Jesus at the cross? He died so that we might have life abundant and life eternal. Think it over.