ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, July 12, the 194th day of 2020. There are 172 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 12, 1967, rioting erupted in Newark, New Jersey, over the police beating of a Black taxi driver; 26 people were killed in the five days of violence that followed.
On this date
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill authorizing the Army Medal of Honor.
In 1909, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submitted it to the states. (It was declared ratified in February 1913.)
In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower was flown by helicopter from the White House to a secret mountaintop location as part of a drill involving a mock nuclear attack on Washington.
In 1962, The Rolling Stones played their first-ever gig at The Marquee in London.
In 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.
In 1991, a Japanese professor (Hitoshi Igarashi) who had translated Salman Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses” was found stabbed to death, nine days after the novel’s Italian translator was attacked in Milan.
In 2003, the USS Ronald Reagan, the first carrier named for a living president, was commissioned in Norfolk, Va.
Ten years ago: Roman Polanski was declared a free man, no longer confined to house arrest in his Alpine villa, after Swiss authorities rejected a U.S. request for the Oscar-winning director’s extradition because of a 32-year-old sex conviction.
Five years ago: On the final day of his three-nation South American tour, Pope Francis put into practice his call for the world’s poor and powerless to not be left on the margins of society by visiting a flood-prone slum in Paraguay and insisting that the Catholic Church be a place of welcome for all — sick and sinners especially.
One year ago: Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta announced that he was stepping down, amid renewed focus over his handling of a 2008 secret plea deal with financier Jeffrey Epstein when Acosta was the U.S. attorney in Miami.
Today’s birthdays
Singer-musician Christine McVie is 77. Actress Denise Nicholas is 76. Singer-songwriter Butch Hancock is 75. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 72. Singer Walter Egan is 72. Writer-producer Brian Grazer is 69. Actress Cheryl Ladd is 69. Gospel singer Ricky McKinnie is 68. Actress Judi Evans is 56. Actress Natalie Desselle Reid is 53. Actress Lisa Nicole Carson is 51. Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is 49. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 47. CBS newsman Jeff Glor is 45. Actress Anna Friel is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tracie Spencer is 44. Actress Alison Wright is 44. Actor Steve Howey is 43. Actor Topher Grace is 42. Actress Michelle Rodriguez is 42. Actress Kristen Connolly is 40. Actress Natalie Martinez is 36. Actor Bernard David Jones is 35. Actress Ta’Rhonda Jones is 32. Golfer Inbee Park is 32. Actress Melissa O’Neil is 32. Actress Rachel Brosnahan is 30. Actor Erik Per Sullivan is 29. Olympic gold medal gymnast Jordyn Wieber is 25. Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai is 23.
Bible verse
“And Elijah came unto all the people and said, How long halt ye between two opinions? If the Lord be God, follow Him: but if Baal, then follow him. And the people answered him not a word.” — 1 Kings 18:21.
Could this be a description of your life? God says that you are either for Him or against Him. There is no neutral ground. Give your all to Jesus. He is God.