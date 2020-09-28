ALMANAC
Today is Monday, Sept. 28, the 272nd day of 2020. There are 94 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 28, 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.
On this date
In 1066, William the Conqueror invaded England to claim the English throne.
In 1781, American forces in the Revolutionary War, backed by a French fleet, began their successful siege of Yorktown, Va.
In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation voted to send the just-completed Constitution of the United States to state legislatures for their approval.
In 1920, eight members of the Chicago White Sox were indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. (All were acquitted at trial, but all eight were banned from the game for life.)
In 1964, comedian Harpo Marx, 75, died in Los Angeles.
In 1989, deposed Philippine President Ferdinand E. Marcos died in exile in Hawaii at age 72.
Ten years ago: The youngest son of North Korean President Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un, was selected for his first leadership post in the ruling Workers Party, putting him well on the path to succeed his father.
Five years ago: Former prison worker Joyce Mitchell, who’d helped two murderers escape from a maximum-security lockup, said she regretted her “horrible mistake” as she was sentenced in Plattsburgh, New York, to up to seven years behind bars.
One year ago: A massive pro-democracy rally in downtown Hong Kong ended early and violently, with police firing tear gas and a water cannon after protesters threw bricks and Molotov cocktails at government buildings.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Brigitte Bardot is 86. Actor Joel Higgins is 77. Rock musician George Lynch is 66. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 56. Country singer Matt King is 54. Actor Naomi Watts is 52. Writer-producer-director-actor Bam Margera is 41. Actor Melissa Claire Egan is 39. Rock musician Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons) is 34. Actor Hilary Duff is 33. Actor Keir Gilchrist is 28.
Bible verse
“Let everything that hath breath praise the Lord. Praise ye the Lord.” — Psalm 150:6.
“Sing to the Lord, He is worthy of praise.” Praising the Lord is a positive experience. Try it and see how it blesses God and you.