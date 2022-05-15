ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, May 15, the 135th day of 2022. There are 230 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 15, 1948, hours after declaring its independence, the new state of Israel was attacked by Transjordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.
On this date
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed an act establishing the Department of Agriculture.
In 1928, the Walt Disney cartoon character Mickey Mouse made his debut in the silent animated short “Plane Crazy.”
In 1970, just after midnight, Phillip Lafayette Gibbs and James Earl Green, two Black students at Jackson State College in Mississippi, were killed as police opened fire during student protests.
In 1972, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace was shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Maryland, by Arthur H. Bremer, who served 35 years for attempted murder.
In 1975, U.S. forces invaded the Cambodian island of Koh Tang and captured the American merchant ship Mayaguez, which had been seized by the Khmer Rouge. (All 39 crew members had already been released safely by Cambodia; some 40 U.S. servicemen were killed in connection with the operation.)
In 2015, a jury sentenced Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three and left more than 250 wounded.
In 2020, President Donald Trump formally unveiled a coronavirus vaccine program he called “Operation Warp Speed,” to speed development of COVID-19 vaccines and quickly distribute them around the country.
Ten years ago: Francois Hollande became president of France after a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in central Paris; he was the country’s first Socialist leader since Francois Mitterrand left office in 1995.
Five years ago: The United States accused Syria of executing thousands of imprisoned political opponents and burning their bodies in a crematorium to hide the evidence.
One year ago: China landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time, in the latest step forward for its ambitious goals in space.
Today’s birthdays
Singer-songwriter Brian Eno is 74. Actor Nicholas Hammond is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett is 69. Musician-composer Mike Oldfield is 69. Actor Lee Horsley is 67. Actor Brenda Bakke is 59. Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is 53. Actor Brad Rowe is 52. Actor Russell Hornsby is 48. Actor David Krumholtz is 44. Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler is 41. Actor Alexandra Breckenridge is 40. Rock musician Brad Shultz (Cage the Elephant) is 40. Rock musician Nick Perri is 38. Tennis player Andy Murray is 35.
Bible verse
“Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.” — 2 Timothy 3:5.
Having religion without having Jesus is frustration. Having Jesus in your heart brings strength for daily living.