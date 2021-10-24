ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, Oct. 24, the 297th day of 2021. There are 68 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 24, 1940, the 40-hour work week went into effect under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.
On this date
In 1861, the first transcontinental telegraph message was sent by Chief Justice Stephen J. Field of California from San Francisco to President Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C., over a line built by the Western Union Telegraph Co.
In 1931, the George Washington Bridge, connecting New York and New Jersey, was officially dedicated (it opened to traffic the next day).
In 1945, the United Nations officially came into existence as its charter took effect.
In 1962, a naval quarantine of Cuba ordered by President John F. Kennedy went into effect during the missile crisis.
In 1972, Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who’d broken Major League Baseball’s modern-era color barrier in 1947, died in Stamford, Connecticut, at age 53.
In 1996, TyRon Lewis, 18, a Black motorist, was shot to death by police during a traffic stop in St. Petersburg; the incident sparked rioting. (Officer James Knight, who said that Lewis had lurched his car at him several times, knocking him onto the hood, was cleared by a grand jury and the Justice Department.)
In 2005, civil rights icon Rosa Parks died in Detroit at age 92.
In 2007, rapidly rising Internet star Facebook Inc. sold a 1.6 percent stake to Microsoft Corp. for $240 million, spurning a competing offer from online search leader Google Inc.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama offered mortgage relief to hundreds of thousands of Americans during a visit to Las Vegas.
Five years ago: Campaigning in battleground Florida, a defiant Donald Trump blamed his campaign struggles on “phony polls” from the “disgusting” media. .
One year ago: Heavily protected crews in Washington state worked to destroy the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the United States.
Today’s birthdays
Rock musician Bill Wyman is 85. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 82. Actor Kevin Kline is 74. Congressman and former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume is 73. R&B singer-rapper-actor Drake is 35. Actor Shenae Grimes is 32. Actor Eliza Taylor is 32. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kyla Ross is 25. Actor Hudson Yang is 18.
Bible verse
“He that loveth silver shall not be satisfied with silver; nor he that loveth abundance with increase: this is also vanity.” — Ecclesiastes 5:10.
Material prosperity, no matter how much, can’t satisfy the hunger of a human heart. “Only Jesus can satisfy your soul.”