ALMANAC
Today is Monday, June 21, the 172nd day of 2021. There are 193 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 21, 1964, civil rights workers Michael H. Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James E. Chaney were slain in Philadelphia, Mississippi; their bodies were found buried in an earthen dam six weeks later. (Forty-one years later on this date in 2005, Edgar Ray Killen, an 80-year-old former Ku Klux Klansman, was found guilty of manslaughter; he was sentenced to 60 years in prison, where he died in January 2018.)
On this date
In 1788, the United States Constitution went into effect as New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify it.
In 1943, Army nurse Lt. Edith Greenwood became the first woman to receive the Soldier’s Medal for showing heroism during a fire at a military hospital in Yuma, Arizona.
In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Miller v. California, ruled that states may ban materials found to be obscene according to local standards.
In 1977, Menachem Begin of the Likud bloc became Israel’s sixth prime minister.
In 1982, a jury in Washington, D.C. found John Hinckley Jr. not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings of President Ronald Reagan and three other men.
In 1989, a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that burning the American flag as a form of political protest was protected by the First Amendment.
In 2010, Faisal Shahzad, a Pakistan-born U.S. citizen, pleaded guilty to charges of plotting a failed car bombing in New York’s Times Square. (Shahzad was later sentenced to life in prison.)
Ten years ago: The Food and Drug Administration announced that cigarette packs in the U.S. would have to carry macabre images that included rotting teeth and gums, diseased lungs and a sewn-up corpse of a smoker as part of a graphic campaign aimed at discouraging Americans from lighting up.
Five years ago: Hillary Clinton, during a visit to the battleground state of Ohio, said Donald Trump would send the U.S. economy back into recession, warning that his “reckless” approach would hurt workers still trying to recover from the 2008 economic turbulence.
One year ago: A protest in Portland, Oregon, against racial injustice turned violent, as police used flash-bang grenades to disperse demonstrators throwing bottles, cans and rocks at sheriff’s deputies.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Bernie Kopell is 88. Actor Mariette Hartley is 81. Comedian Joe Flaherty is 80. Rock singer-musician Ray Davies (The Kinks) is 77. Actor Meredith Baxter is 74. Actor Michael Gross is 74. Rock musician Joey Kramer (Aerosmith) is 71. Rock musician Nils Lofgren is 70. Cartoonist Berke Breathed is 64. Actor Michael Dolan is 56. Actor Juliette Lewis is 48. Actor Maggie Siff is 47. Musician Justin Cary is 46. Britain’s Prince William is 39. Actor Jussie Smollett is 39. Actor Benjamin Walker is 39. Pop/rock singer Lana Del Rey is 36.
Bible verse
“Man is like to vanity: his days are as a shadow that passeth away.” — Psalm 144:4.
Time is a precious gift. What are we doing with it? Make it really count. Give every minute of every day to the Lord.