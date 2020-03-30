ALMANAC
Today is Monday, March 30, the 90th day of 2020. There are 276 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously injured outside a Washington, D.C. hotel by John W. Hinckley, Jr.; also wounded were White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and a District of Columbia police officer, Thomas Delahanty.
On this date
In 1822, Florida became a United States territory.
In 1867, U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward reached agreement with Russia to purchase the territory of Alaska for $7.2 million.
In 1909, the Queensboro Bridge, linking the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Queens, opened.
In 1964, the original version of the TV game show “Jeopardy!,” hosted by Art Fleming, premiered on NBC.
In 1975, as the Vietnam War neared its end, Communist forces occupied the city of Da Nang.
In 1999, Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic insisted that NATO attacks stop before he moved toward peace, declaring his forces ready to fight “to the very end.” NATO answered with new resolve to wreck his military with a relentless air assault.
In 2004, in a reversal, President George W. Bush agreed to let National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice testify publicly and under oath before an independent panel investigating the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Ten years ago: Morris Jeppson, a weapons test officer aboard the Enola Gay who helped arm the atomic bomb dropped over Hiroshima, died in a Las Vegas hospital at age 87.
Five years ago: German officials confirmed that Germanwings co-pilot Andreas Lubitz was once diagnosed with suicidal tendencies and received lengthy psychotherapy before receiving his pilot’s license; they believed Lubitz deliberately smashed his Airbus A320 into the French Alps, killing 150 people.
One year ago: The Rolling Stones announced that they would be postponing their latest tour so that Mick Jagger could receive medical treatment.
Today’s birthdays
Game show host Peter Marshall is 94. Actor John Astin is 90. Actor-director Warren Beatty is 83. Rock musician Graeme Edge (The Moody Blues) is 79. Rock musician Eric Clapton is 75. Actor Paul Reiser is 64. Rap artist MC Hammer is 58. Singer Tracy Chapman is 56. Singer Celine Dion is 52. Singer Norah Jones is 41. Country singer Justin Moore is 36. Actress Tessa Ferrer is 34. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 30.
Bible verse
“Now when they saw the boldness of Peter and John, and perceived that they were unlearned and ignorant men, they marvelled; and they took knowledge of them, that they had been with Jesus.” — Acts 4:13.
Do something Christlike! Love people. It is not only have we told someone about Jesus, but have we shown them.