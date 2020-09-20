ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, Sept. 20, the 264th day of 2020. There are 102 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 20, 2017, Hurricane Maria, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years, struck the island, wiping out as much as 75 percent of the power distribution lines and causing an island-wide blackout.
On this date
In 1519, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his crew set out from Spain on five ships to find a western passage to the Spice Islands. (Magellan was killed enroute, but one of his ships eventually circled the world.)
In 1881, Chester A. Arthur was sworn in as the 21st president of the United States, succeeding the assassinated James A. Garfield.
In 1958, Martin Luther King Jr. was seriously wounded during a book signing at a New York City department store when he was stabbed in the chest by Izola Curry. (Curry was later found mentally incompetent; she died at a Queens, New York, nursing home in 2015 at age 98.)
In 1962, James Meredith, a Black student, was blocked from enrolling at the University of Mississippi by Democratic Gov. Ross R. Barnett. (Meredith was later admitted.)
In 1963, President Kennedy proposed a joint U-S-Soviet expedition to the moon.
In 1973, singer-songwriter Jim Croce died in a plane crash near Natchitoches, Louisiana; he was 30.
In 2000, Independent Counsel Robert Ray announced the end of the Whitewater investigation, saying there was insufficient evidence to warrant charges against President and Mrs. Clinton.
Ten years ago: The United Nations opened a three-day Millennium Development Goals summit to assess members’ progress in the decade since promising to end global poverty. P
Five years ago: Pope Francis met with Fidel Castro after urging tens of thousands of Cubans to serve one another and not an ideology during a Mass in Havana’s Plaza of the Revolution.
One year ago: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that he had let down his supporters, and all Canadians of color, by appearing years earlier in brownface and blackface.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Sophia Loren is 86. Rock musician Chuck Panozzo is 72. Actor Debbi Morgan is 69. Actor Kristen Johnston is 53. Rock singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are 53. Rock musician Ben Shepherd is 52. Actor Enuka Okuma is 48. Actor-model Moon Bloodgood is 45. Actor Jon Bernthal is 44. Actor Charlie Weber is 42. Rapper Yung Joc is 40. Actor Crystle Stewart is 39. Actor Aldis Hodge is 34.
Bible verse
“Blessed be the Lord God of Israel for ever and ever. And all the people said, Amen, and praised the Lord.” — I Chronicles 16:36.
It should be the normal thing not unusual for all of us to so respond when we think of His goodness. Praise ye the Lord.