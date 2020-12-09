Aloysius “Al” F. Farrell
Aloysius “Al” F. Farrell, age 94 years, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on June 7, 1926 in Warminster, Pennsylvania to Aloysius Farrell and Louise Mallally. He worked for Stayley’s and Tate & Lyle in Pennsylvania. Al was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy, a member of VFW 9853, member of the American Legion Post 69, and member of River Green Golf Course. “Al” also had the honor of flying on the Freedom Flight in May 2016, having been sponsored through the Avon Park Rotary Club through Doug Gentry. He has been a resident of Avon Park, FL since 1994, coming from Pennsylvania.
Survivors include his wife, Ann L. Farrell of Avon Park, Florida; son, Edward Farrell of Pennsylvania; daughters, Linda Cree of Ohio and Marsha Celic (Joseph) of Oldsmar, Florida, and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Theresa, and half-brother, Joseph Dracup.
Al will be interred in Florida National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to Project Vet Relief, c/o American Legion Post 69, Avon Park, Florida.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.