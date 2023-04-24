This week, 23 small grazing mammals got a haircut.
Actually, they got fleeced, as in sheared, just before the spring rains and summer heat.
Cindy Fankhauser, who helps her father, Richard Fankhauser, run Sunshine Alpacas on Longwood Road, said their herd grows full coat over the year, and they have a shearer come in at this time of year to take off the fleeces.
Neil Kessler of Appalachian Custom Shearing, and his assistant, Cy Benson, said they can shear 200 to 300 alpacas a week during this season, taking off the best part of the coat off the sides and back between the shoulders and haunches to be bagged and processed.
The rest, along the legs and neck, is not commercial grade, generally, Kessler said, but it comes off, too, to help the animals adjust to summer heat.
‘Fuzzy shelters’Richard Fankhauser, Cindy’s father, started the farm years ago with his wife, her mom, as a retirement venture.
“They wanted to raise something you don’t eat,” Cindy Fankhauser said.
Richard Fankhauser taught math and science in Fort Lauderdale at Boyd Anderson High School. His background was a master’s in administration with a specialization in computers — 1970s and early 1980s computers.
When they retired to Highlands County, they bought 10 acres, which people soon told them was not enough to raise cattle.
They then got the idea on alpacas both from YouTube videos about the animals. They learned Florida only had five such farms in the state, and after talking with a “hippie” community in Belle Glade that raises the animals for clothing, they learned it has tax subsidies.
Richard Fankhauser said Section 179 of the Internal Revenue Service code offers a tax deduction for alpacas. Accountant firms online describe them as “big fuzzy tax shelters.”
It takes some startup costs, though, Richard Fankhauser said. Bred females cost $15,000 to $18,000 each. A male can cost $25,000, but you don’t want to use the male on your females more than once.
It’s better to hire your male out for stud rather than use him in your own herd, and instead breed females with outside males. It preserves genetic diversity, prevents congenital defects and keeps the veterinarian bill low.
Soft profitUnder his taxes, Richard Fankhauser said he’s always “attempting to make a profit,” which he is. It’s as much a hobby as business.
Onsite, he has a machine to spin the fleece into yarn, which can then be knitted and/or crocheted into scarves, shawls and sweaters.
Alpaca is highly-prized fur, he said. It has no oil in it, feels soft as cashmere, warms twice as well and sells for twice as much.
Cindy Fankhauser quoted a price of $10 per ounce, which puts the price of a good sweater at $300-$400. Kessler said each animal produces about 10 pounds of usable fleece each year.
Kessler said if you look at wool under a microscope, it has barbs, which is why it feels scratchy. Alpaca fleece doesn’t.
Alpacas are easy to shear, he said, once he gets them to lie down.
Gentle spiritThey do kick, like most animals if spooked from behind, Cindy Fankhauser said, and while they can spit like their cousins, the llamas, Richard Fankhauser said his animals don’t, or at least they haven’t.
They are insatiably curious, walking up and giving a good look over to a Highlands News-Sun staff writer, and when they are nervous, they hum.
They didn’t even bleat while being sheared, except for Brown Sugar, the sugar-brown female with white tufts on her brow and jowls who’s become the poster-child and logo for the farm.
While she was sheared, she neighed like a horse, or perhaps brayed, like a donkey. Cindy Fankhauser said a constant companion of the herd, and protector, is a donkey named “Jack,” who never strays far from them.