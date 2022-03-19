SEBRING — The second running of the World Endurance Championship's 1000 Miles of Sebring had a bit of everything. But the one thing it didn't have was a green flag at the finish, as the race was officially stopped with just under 15 minutes remaining on the clock.
That gave the victory to the No. 36 Alpine Elf Team of Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere, driving their Alpine A480 - Gibson to victory.
The No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR010 finished second, with the No. 708 Glickenhaus Racing Hypercar finishing third.
The 1000 Miles of Sebring became the first WEC race to see three red flags.
The first came out about three-and-a-half hours into the race when the No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR010, driven by Jose Maria Lopez, went crashing into the Turn 14 barriers, which flipped his car.
Lopez had previously made contact with the No. 88 Dempsey-Proton Porsche, which put him into the barriers at Turn 9 and he was trying to get back to the pits when he went off course.
The second red flag came out due to weather with roughly one-hour and 10 minutes remaining. The race went off red and the cars were behind the safety car briefly, when the red flag came out a third time and the race was eventually called when there was not enough time to get the marshals back in their spots on the course before the eight hours had elapsed.
In the LMP2 class, it was the No. 23 United Autosports team of Paul di Resta, Oliver Jarvis, Joshua Pierson that placed first, finishing in front of Team WRT’s Robin Frijns, Sean Gelael and Rene Rast.
Pierson became the youngest driver to ever compete in a WEC race.
"What an incredible result," said Jarvis. "Josh's first race in the series and the youngest driver ever, a podium would have been great. To come away with the victory is amazing. I know what a job he did, Paul as well, so a big thanks to them."
Pierson thanked his teammates and admitted to being a little anxious for the last 20 minutes of the race.
"I'm going to come away with a win in my first WEC race, it's unbelievable," Pierson said.
The No. 92 Porsche of Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen captured the LMGTE Pro class, with the No. 64 Corvette Racing entry of Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner placing second. The Porsche team had an advantage of over a minute on the Corvette when the red flag came out and any hopes Corvette had of making a late move were dashed when the final red flag came out.
In LMGTE Am, the No. 98 Northwest AMR Aston Martin Vantage AMR turned in a solid performance to take the class victory, with the No. 33 TF Sport Aston Martin placing second and the No. 56 Team Project 1 Porsche winding-up third.
The next race for the WEC will be the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps on May 1.