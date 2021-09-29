If you use the medication called Chantix, you need to stop according to the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA). This medication has just been officially recalled by Pfizer, in all lot numbers, sizes and dosages. It goes by the chemical name varenicline.
The medication was FDA-approved for the masses in May 2006 because studies proved it worked better at placebo to get people off tobacco. The studies showed that 3 months over 40 percent of people using Chantix were able to quit smoking. But that doesn’t matter anymore because the medication was found to be tainted with a cancer-causing chemical called nitrosamine. For clarity I want to be sure you know that Bupropion a different drug altogether is not impacted by this recall. It is also used for smoking cessation and may serve as an alternative for some of you. It used to go by the name of Zyban, but the brand was discontinued – only generics are available today.
Since 2006 when the FDA approved it, millions of men and women took Chantix (varenicline) tablets to help them with their nicotine addiction. The reasons vary for why a person would want to quit smoking but for sure, smoking leads to disease and disability, as well as faster signs of skin aging due to the free radical damage done to the skin.
Everyone knows that it can increase one’s risk for emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and lung cancer. So to have a medication that helps such as Chantix was something that everyone welcomed. It is ironic that those who feared lung cancer induced by smoking – who took Chantix to stop – now have to face the fact that they were likely exposed to the cancer-causing nitrosamine found in the drug itself!
According to the FDA official statement from their website: “Long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-varenicline may be associated with a theoretical potential increased cancer risk in humans, but there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication. The health benefits of stopping smoking outweigh the theoretical potential cancer risk from the nitrosamine impurity in varenicline.
“Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time.”
If you took Chantix, I would not think you are in any immediate danger, so try not to worry yourself, but do take action to improve your lifestyle and increase antioxidants in your body. It would be great if you could have basic blood work drawn to make sure you’re healthy and strong. If you smoke (or if you took Chantix) I highly recommend Vitamin C and Catalase as two antioxidants to fight oxidative damage in the body. These are very strong antioxidants that work all over to do good housekeeping on your cells.
If you’d like to read the extended version of this article, I have it posted at my website suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.