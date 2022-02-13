SEBRING — As Maria and Izaic Alvarez prepared to parade their hogs for the Highlands County Fair Junior Livestock Auction on Thursday, the crowd went from the constant buzz of chatter and noise to near silence as auctioneer Brian Tremble told their story.
The Alvarez children, four of them ranging in age from 21 to 10, last fall lost both of their parents to COVID-19 within a matter of days from each other.
Emily, the oldest of the four children, had plans to work at a mission but her plans changed. She returned home to take over guardianship of her three younger siblings.
Then just weeks ago, the Alvarez family had a plumbing problem in their home. They are temporarily staying with another Avon Park family until that problem is resolved.
As Tremble began his auctioneer chant Thursday night, he opened the bid at $10,000. The silence ended and immediately the shouts of bids rumbled throughout the arena. In less than 17 seconds the bid reached $80,000 for the two hogs, and a few seconds later the bid closed.
With additional donations made Thursday night, the amount collected for the Alvarez family was $82,000, and still climbing.
A family friend said the money will be used by the young family to make the repairs necessary so they can return home. Anything beyond that will be used as needed for day-to-day expenses.
Darin Hood, chairman of the livestock auction, said it was the highest sale on record, beating the previous amount of $34,000. The previous record was set in 2018 when another junior livestock showman, Hana Piety, sold her hog at auction. She had lost both of her parents within four years of each other and was living with her older brother.
Hood said there were 98 contributors who paid into the bid for the Alvarez children’s hogs. Calls continue to come in from people in the community who want to help the family. An account in the name of The Alvarez Family has been set up at Heartland National Bank.
The Alvarez hogs were the highest sale of the night, but there were other high sales as well. The highest bid for steer and heifer went for $11,000 each and a mother and brother of a youngster bid against each other to reach $10,000 for their family member’s goat.
Aside from the record-breaking bid for swine, the second highest bid was for $6,500.
In total, more than $900,000 was raised Thursday night for the FFA and 4-H youth participating in the livestock auction.
Hood said there were a number of “add-ons” that will go to the showman. Cowpokes, Wild Turkey Tavern and Crews Groves gave the youth an additional $250 for each steer and heifer, $100 for each swine, $50 for each goat and $25 for each citrus tree. GC Grill House, formerly Golden Corral, gave each of the youth $25 and a $25 gift card. Baxter Troutman gave an additional $10 to each youth.
Hood said the support shown to the youth, especially those in the Alvarez family, is “indicative of the kind of place we live in here in Highlands County.”