Not too long ago, we were being prepared by the media for a different kind of Christmas … fewer available gifts to buy for our children; higher costs for what we did find, not to mention food and gas prices.
These comments colored our traditional plans into a dull shade of gray. Instead of bright, twinkly lights of expectation, we had been warned to lower our expectations.
And, I suppose if we depend on a commercialized Christmas, we may be a little disappointed if things continue to go downhill economically.
In our first year of marriage as an enfolded family, Ken and I longed to give our boys a very special Christmas. We weren’t too savvy about the economy during those days. But we were in a recession and our dollars didn’t stretch too far.
Add pneumonia for Ken as a not so welcome ‘gift’ and you can imagine that the few things we were able to give to our boys paled in comparison. Our first true Christmas family time would not be. Instead, it was spent in the waiting room of the hospital where they could play with a few small toys while Daddy was admitted.
Yet, in its own way, our family pulled together. Our focus was no longer on what we would get, but what we could give, especially to Ken. And the gift of Ken’s returning health far outweighed anything under the Christmas tree.
So, should this year be ‘less’ than we usually expect from Christmas, let’s remember it’s our focus that needs adjusting. This world has its dark moments.
But Isaiah 9:2 NKJV says this: “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; Those who dwelt in the land of the shadow of death, upon them a light has shined.”
Jesus Christ came into the world as that light. When we focus on the true meaning of Christmas, we will find more, not less.
We have become so accustomed to a dazzling (even dizzying) Christmas, that the quiet moments of wonder over the gift God gave to us are lost in the crunching of wrapping paper.
That’s not to say that it isn’t good to give and receive gifts. But if those gifts must be smaller, it is the heart of love that matters not the size of the gift.
Let’s be more like Mary at the birth of Jesus who sat in wonder at the miracle that had taken place and later pondered all that had come to pass. He came, he still comes and he is coming again.
Let’s cradle ‘always Christmas’ in our hearts. Selah