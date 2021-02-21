Unknown to many, someone is always watching you. There is no expectation of privacy, even at home. Google your own name and you may be shocked at how much information has been gathered about you, friends and relatives. Websites keep track of your movements on the internet. Unseen cameras track your activity both indoors and out. When out and about, you have to expect that you will be on video. Many drivers have dashcams in their vehicles that watch and record the road ahead.
There are measures you can take to minimize prying eyes but you can't eliminate them completely. VPNs are a good way to 'fool' websites and hackers as to your location. These can be applied to your cell phone and home computers.
Do not put your life story out on the internet as you may invite unwanted attention. Anything you post online leaves a trail that can be collected by websites. There are countless scams that sound convincing but are not. Do not be fooled by those calling professing to be from charity organizations, Social Security, the IRS, etc.
Do not give out personal information to unknown sites or callers. Identify theft is at an all time high. It can be a creepy world out there and you can be sure that someone is always watching.
Warren Pender
Sebring