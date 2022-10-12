SEBRING — Amanda Woodham is the Sebring #1529 Elk of the Month for September. Amanda is a paid employee of the Lodge as she is our bartender. She does so much more than just bartend. As a Lodge member, she is dedicated to the success of the Lodge and is the epitome of friendliness and professionalism.
While looking at the Lodge website, it was noted that a visiting Elk posted that he would definitely return to the Lodge when in town due to the friendliness of the bartender and that of the Lodge itself. Amanda goes above and beyond her paid duties to insure that members and guests enjoy their stay. She takes time to help plant flowers in the front of the Lodge and makes sure that birthday cards are available for the patrons to sign as so many members celebrate their big day with their Elk friends.