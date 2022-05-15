WAUCHULA — Step into the doors of the Amazing Grace Tea House and step back in time. Guests are greeted by women dressed in 1900s dress and are shown to a table either on the wrap-around porch, the main dining room or in a private dining room.
The Tea House is the perfect location to celebrate birthdays, baby showers and hold a luncheon for a Bible study group or just catch up with a friend. The decidedly feminine décor is bright and welcoming. Hats and stoles add another level of fun as diners can dress for tea. When playing dress up, there are plenty of photo opportunities in and around the house, including a horse-drawn carriage, sans the horses, and ornate benches. Inside, the fireplaces and quaint displays make great backdrops for family photos.
When sitting down to the table, it will eventually occur to the diner the tea cups and saucers are mixed and matched. Martha Stewart may not approve but it adds color and is a nice icebreaker to see what pattern everyone has.
Debbie Hughes brought her young daughter, Ohana, from Sebring to experience Amazing Grace Tea House recently. It was their first time visiting. Debbie said Ohana had a blast. What youngster doesn’t love a tea party?
“This is the first time we have been here,” Debbie said from atop the carriage on the porch. “Ohana loved the tea. I loved the service.”
In fact, Ohana loved the tea house so much, she has renamed it the “Jesus Tea House.”
One of the Tea House managers, Crystal Seay, said she was not sure when the house was originally built but they found an old picture of the building circa 1930. The house was a bed and breakfast at one time. Part of the Tea House’s charm is the nearly 100-year-old architecture, such as the original wood floors and moldings. The Tea House is chock full of antiques or replicas.
To make afternoon tea an unforgettable experience, the servers are dressed in period clothing of black dresses and wear white ruffled caps. The women have incredible manners and exude the grace they have been shown.
You see, the Tea House is just a part of Sherry White Ministries, which also includes Lydia’s House. Lydia’s House is a Christian home program where woman can find healing and freedom from destructive lifestyles. The Tea House staff includes members of Lydia’s House where the women can earn money while making a fresh start in their lives. One of the motto’s seen around the house is “Where having lunch changes lives.”
“The Tea House was the last piece of the puzzle (in the ministry),” White said. “Lydia’s House is a place where women come for a year. It is Christ-centered for women to find hep, healing and be transformed. The farm is for family restoration. The Tea House ladies get training. They work their way up from washing dishes to food managers.”
White said the job training is essential for the women to find jobs after they graduate the program as many are felons. “The community supports them and the women show the grace of God and demonstrate it by the time they are in leadership,” White said.
“The Tea House is kind of a niche business,” said White. “The Lord laid it on my heart.”
While at the thrift store, White began collecting tea pots and cups and other items that have been used to decorate Amazing Grace. She said she has had to buy very little for the house. Many customers donate their own items to add to the collection.
“It’s like a Christian version of Downton Abbey.”
The staff are very attentive and filled with cute anecdotes about the old bed and breakfast turned Tea House. Seay had many stories about the emus and other animals at Pioneer Village, another arm of White’s ministries.
Before leaving, check out the gift shops filled with inspirational teas and loose teas as well as jewelry, candles and knickknacks for a unique gift. Make a day of it and walk to The Mustard Seed Thrift Store and Heaven Sent Resale Shop that are a part of Sherry White’s Ministries as well.
The Amazing Grace Tea House is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays. Walk-ins are welcome or call 863-773-0523 for reservations.