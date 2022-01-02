This home is located at 1257 Lake Clay Drive in Lake Placid. The home is priced at $229,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
An ideal winter/summer home or Airbnb ... bring the boat. This gem is in popular Lake Blue Estates and will surely check all your boxes. It’s cute, furnished and, best of all, you can enjoy the gorgeous sunrises over Lake Clay from your front porch. Drive up to the house and you’ll love how it sits high on a corner lot, the charm of the white picket fence and the pretty palm trees lined up along the side.
Step into the living room and the first thing you’ll see is the beautiful vaulted ceilings throughout. Straight ahead is the galley-style kitchen that’s had some nice updates such as recessed lighting in the pass-thru window above the kitchen sink, painted cabinets, new counter tops, knobs and pretty tile backsplash. To the right of the living room is the bright, open family room and dining room where you can also enjoy the lake views.
With three bedrooms you’ll have enough space to make one of them into a hobby room, game room, an office or for your guests. Nice tiled screen porch with patio furniture and easy access to the utility room with washer and dryer included.
From the screen porch step out into your backyard oasis, there’s a huge fenced-in yard with patio, a covered area perfect for your grill and plenty of room to add a pool or even start your own garden. Need some extra storage space? Then the large, detached 480 square feet, oversized one-car garage would be perfect, measuring about 18-by-22 feet, and ideal for storing your boat in the winter or turning it into a workshop.
It’s an eye catcher for sure with the pretty copper metal roof new in 2017, city water and irrigation. Nice homes like this in Lake Blue Estates don’t last long, come take a look today.
Listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus, cell: 863-381-1848.
MLS#284379