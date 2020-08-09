SEATTLE — Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced plans to launch a new, state-of-the-art Amazon fulfillment center in Temple Terrace, Florida. The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create 750 new, full-time jobs with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one. Amazon currently operates seven fulfillment and sortation centers in the state in Jacksonville, Davenport, Orlando, Miami, Ruskin, and Lakeland.
“We’re excited to be growing our operations in Florida and we are excited to open a new fulfillment center in Temple Terrace,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “Amazon is committed to providing great jobs with industry leading pay and benefits, starting on day one, in a safe, innovative work environment. Amazon is grateful for the continued support we’ve received from local and state leaders and we look forward to creating over seven hundred jobs for the Temple Terrace community.”
“The City of Temple Terrace is very excited to welcome Amazon as our newest corporate citizen. Amazon’s presence in our amazing city will bring more jobs and opportunities for residents and those throughout the region,” said Temple Terrace Acting Mayor Andrew Ross.
Amazon’s new operations facility will span more than 600,000 square feet on the ground floor. Employees at the site will work alongside innovative technologies to pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as books, electronics, small household goods and toys. In addition, Amazon will hire for roles in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technology.
Temple Terrace City Manager Charles Stephenson echoes Ross’s sentiments, saying, “The City of Temple Terrace looks forward to developing a mutually beneficial business relationship with Amazon. The City has strived in the past to expand its commercial base on the eastern border and the addition of Amazon is a vital piece to these expansion efforts. The site selected is ideal for access to major transportation corridors and will provide added economic growth and employment to this area of Temple Terrace.”
Amazon is also planning a new delivery station in Lutz that will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in Pasco County. Delivery stations enable Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities. The Lutz delivery station is also anticipated to open in 2021.
Amazon’s delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations in the U.S.
“I am thrilled to welcome Amazon and the additional jobs this facility will bring to our community,” said Pasco County Commission Chairman Mike Moore. “This is another example of Pasco County government and the Pasco Economic Development Council working together to make Pasco County the premier place for business.”
On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum starting wage of $15 per hour, full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent company match, starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.