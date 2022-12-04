Amazon Deforestation

Cattle walk along an illegally burnt deforested area near Novo Progresso, in the northern Brazilian state of Para, on Sept. 15, 2009. The Amazon region has lost 10% of its native vegetation, mostly tropical rainforest, in almost four decades, an area roughly the size of Texas, a new report released Dec. 2, 2022, says.

 ANDRE PENNER/AP FILE PHOTO

RIO DE JANEIRO — The Amazon region has lost 10% of its native vegetation, mostly tropical rainforest, in almost four decades, an area roughly the size of Texas, a new report says.

From 1985 to 2021, the deforested area surged from 190,000 square miles to 482,000 square miles, unprecedented destruction in the Amazon, according to the Amazon Network of Georeferenced Socio-Environmental Information, or Raisg.

