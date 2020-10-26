I voted for amendment three on the current ballot and I hope you will consider doing so too.
I did it because our current primary system encourages candidates to appeal to the most extreme elements of their party in order to win the nomination. I did it because the fastest growing segment of the electorate is the non-affiliated independent voter. They currently have no say in our primaries.
I did it for fairness. Florida primaries are funded by taxpayer money. Why should such a large segment of the population be excluded from the system that we are all paying for? If the parties value a closed primary so much, let them pay for their own in-house primary. The winner they choose could then run under the party banner in the primary with the rest of us.
Amendment three would open the primary and force candidates to appeal to a broader spectrum of voters. This might go a long way to healing our fractured politics. It would certainly encourage more people to participate and would guarantee that more of us have our voices heard.
Kevin Marsh
Avon Park