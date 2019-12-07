SEBRING — The possibility of Highlands County passing a resolution declaring the county a Second Amendment sanctuary has drawn community comment already.
The Board of County Commission has requested to put the matter on the agenda for the next meeting to let all members of the community comment. The commission will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 600 S. Commerce St.
Local law enforcement officials have said they don’t expect the resolution would change their daily operations or the lives of people in general.
“I serve all the citizens of Highlands County and support the U.S. Constitution,” Sheriff Paul Blackman stated in a prepared statement.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said he would support such a resolution and understands how it would provide peace of mind to legal gun owners, but thought it unnecessary to single out one constitutional amendment for protection.
“Let’s just say Highlands County is a U.S. Constitutional [sanctuary] county and we will protect every single one of them,” Fansler said, noting that other amendments could and do face challenges as much as the Second Amendment.
“I will protect it [the U.S. Constitution] until the very blood in my body stops pumping,” he said. “That’s what I swore to do.”
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said with or without a local resolution, law enforcement will still enforce and protect the Second Amendment, just like the rest of the U.S. Constitution.
“To my knowledge, I don’t think any laws will change,” Hart said when asked what effect a resolution might have.
Current gun regulations will still comply, Hart said. People cannot “open carry” weapons — weapons must be covered — and people would still need a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
Likewise, Florida law still does not allow people to carry a weapon into certain places:
- Any “place of nuisance” under Florida Statutes Section 823.05, such as those used for prostitution, secret meetings, lewdness, illegal gambling or criminal gangs or activity.
- Any police, sheriff or highway patrol station.
- Any detention facility, prison or jail.
- Any courthouse.
- Any courtroom.
- Any polling place.
- Any meeting of a governing body for a county, public school district, municipality or special district.
- Any meeting of the Legislature or a legislative committee.
- Any school, college or professional athletic event not related to firearms.
- Any school administration building.
- Any portion of an establishment licensed to dispense alcoholic beverages for consumption.
- Any elementary or secondary school facility.
- Any area technical center.
- Any college or university facility.
- Inside the passenger terminal and sterile area of any airport.
- Any place where the carrying of firearms is prohibited by federal law.
Under Florida law, a gun owner with a concealed carry permit can bring a gun into a restaurant but may not have it anywhere near the bar. They also may not carry to a school athletic event, as it’s a school function.
Likewise, a concealed permit holder can carry a gun into a church, but not if the church keeps a school on premises.
Hart said he did not know to what level private business prohibitions are enforceable under the U.S. Constitution. Generally, he said, businesses have a right to request no weapons on premises.
The National Rifle Association has published columns online on the issue, including calls for legal gun owners to be more vocal when boycotting a store.
ConcealedCarry.com publishes a list of businesses, called a “boycott list,” that do not allow guns. Some of the national chain businesses on the list, like WalMart and certain movie theaters, have experienced shootings or gun incidents in or at their establishments.
Below the list is a caveat stating the businesses “have expressed that they do not fully support your right to carry a firearm in their stores.”
The site also states the reason for publishing a list is to let gun owners know what they can legally do, what they can “tactically get away with” and what companies they might not choose to support.