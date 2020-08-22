No serious American should vote for Joe Biden for president. His economic policies will bankrupt our country and cause massive unemployment and destructive costly government. And at the same time, his cognitive skills are deteriorating, of often incoherent thought, and unforgivable and scary gaffes.
Biden wants to raise corporate taxes 7%, which will greatly diminish manufacturing jobs in this country, as well as other jobs, because businesses will reduce their living.
Secondly, Biden wants to force a mandatory minimum wage of $15 an hour, which will hurt many businesses that will either go out of business, cut the hours of workers by half, or will introduce automation faster to eliminate jobs from humans.
Thirdly, Biden wants to eliminate fossil fuels and give us way more costly energy sources that are not as effective for our industries nor house heating. We will lose energy independence and companies will cut more employment and buy less equipment and lessen services.
Fourthly, he wants open borders and at th same time have taxpayers pay for health care for all illegal immigrants, which will help bankrupt us and continue the vicious cycle of illegal immigration.
It is estimated that the Biden economy will cost more than $7 trillion of money that we do not have, which will increase unemployment and increase food stamp rolls and welfare.
Finally, Biden stated he would defund police departments, which will make Americans much less safe.
Ronald Lomanto
Sebring