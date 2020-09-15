As we look forward, may we have confidence that God is in charge of our nation and all of creation. Many years ago, this nation was founded and fought for so that each citizen of the United States of America could be assured of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
This is a nation of the people, by the people and for the people. This is one nation under God.
In the years since the 1770s, much has happened in our nation and in the rest of the world, too. May the people of our nation accept that all lives matter. May "peaceful" and prayer filled protests replace rioting, looting, arson, and other violence in every part of these 50 states.
May the people of our nation accept that rights have responsibilities attached. May respect and courtesy return to each human interaction.
I pray for our nation and those who lead our nation at a local, state, or national level. May God continue to bless America.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring