America has been left behind
“When the House is divided, there is no country” — Abraham Lincoln
Wake up America! A fraudulent 2020 election of dishonest, corrupt Progressive Socialists allowed to pierce at the hearts of Americans without challenge from our United States Congress or United States Supreme Court. Many Executive Orders signed by the hand of Mr. Biden putting America at risk of losing her sovereignty.
Open borders inviting thousands of illegal migrants into our country, some to escape hardships and search for independence, now living in squalor without purpose and guidance. Others to disrupt and unsettle the lives of American citizens through fear, terror, plunder, killings, transporting of illicit drugs with a profit, feeding the minds and bodies of vulnerable young Americans.
Supporters of infanticide. Indoctrination of CRT, WOKE, and Cancel Culture into schools, universities, churches, military, and work environments. Racial division at its worst. Defunding police and ICE. Loss of freedom to choose, speak, think and write freely without being cancelled or arrested.
Politicians see what is happening to our country. They are not blind. Party loyalty before America first. Unwilling to defend our Constitution and Bill of Rights. This is not about politics. It is about freedom, Americans pursuing life, liberty and happiness. All of America has been left behind.
From the graves of our soldier brothers and sisters of yesterday and today, voices are crying out to every Patriot: “Boots on! Defend America! Take her back!”
Carolanne Jordan
Avon Park