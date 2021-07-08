How many letters from the same person are we to be subjected to? There is one writer in particular that has written eight letters since May 5, 2021, all full of the same old-same old.
Bashing Christians seems to be his first favorite topic, yet I propose to him: Do you really think that anything you say will discourage followers of Christ, our Lord and Savior from being Christians? Do you really think that we are Christians in name only? Do you not believe that we are intelligent enough to have followed Christ because He has made himself known to us? Have you ever even asked Him into your life? It seems obvious to me that you have not, although that is a personal choice and you are entitled to live your life as you wish. However, it seems sad to me that you have made it your mission to bash us who have Him in our lives every chance you get. It also seems sad that the newspaper has chosen to publish your same old letters, just with different dates, so many times. I have not searched who has written the most letters to the editor, just your name, and it seems this is your mission in life.
Your next mission, it seems, is bashing former President Trump’s followers. You constantly tell us in your letters that we’re stupid for appreciating all that President Trump did for America. Where were you those four years when America was thriving?
I seem to remember the economy being wonderful. I remember other nations not being able to pull the wool over our eyes in trade deals and everything else we have paid dearly for … being the patron of all national. I remember the wall being built on our southern borders … prosperity everywhere for those willing to work for it. Then, all of a sudden, a mysterious pandemic appears out of nowhere and everything changed. Then President Trump gets criticized for how he starts handling something that no president has ever had to deal with … and yet he manages to get a vaccine in record time. I doubt we will ever get the truth about this pandemic … the who, what and why’s about it … but give the man a break.
He may not have been the most tactful president. We, the people that loved him, probably hate that the most … the tweets, etc., but his results showed he does love America and wants it to be the America we love as much as we Patriots do.
America is crumbling before our eyes, and in record time. You have to see that too … but why not spend your time writing about that? You’re not going to change my mind, you’re just aggravating me and probably a good many others like myself. You write well, your vocabulary is good, we all know that, so why not say something positive or at least start complaining about the mess that Biden is getting us into? I’d really appreciate it.
