The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag states we are, “One nation under God.” President Ronald Reagan said that if we ever forget that we are one nation under God we will be a nation gone under.
Our 1776 Declaration acknowledges that our rights come from God. The first right listed is “life.” Without “life” it is impossible to experience “liberty” and “pursuit of happiness.” Freedom of religion is at the top of the list of our freedoms in the Constitution. Recognizing God and protecting life are intrinsically connected.
Socialism denies God and does not value life. Socialism is the front door to Communism. Russia uses the title, United Soviet Socialist Republic. Socialists murdered over one hundred million of their own citizens in the last century.
To understand socialism, consider the history of Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, China, etc. They deny God, do not respect life, and have no problem telling a lie.
Stalin’s daughter was with her father when he died. He sat up in bed, shook his fist towards Heaven, and then fell back in bed. Stalin as a young man went to seminary and then turned away from God. How tragic! Recognizing God and protecting life are intrinsically connected.
When we forget God we forget that all of life, and every life is special from the moment of conception. When a sperm and egg come together and form a new cell, it is the largest cell in the human body. You can almost see it. This cell contains all the information for a unique human adult.
I am amazed at what God does when I consider that all the information for an adult human is stored in one cell so small you need a microscope to see it. None of us would be here if that one cell would have been destroyed when we were in the womb. In the womb, you were in your mother’s body and I was in my mother’s body – but we were not part of her body. The preborn is another person – even the blood can be a different type.
When we honor and respect God, life has meaning, purpose, and a future.
The God of love gives us the opportunity to choose to be with Jesus in Heaven or to be separated from Him in hell. Christ frequently warned about hell as a place of weeping, wailing, gnashing of teeth, darkness, and a lake of fire.
The God of Love paid the price for us to be able to go to Heaven; if anyone chooses hell, that is each person’s option. What we believe determines what we do.
America is in great danger. The violence we see in America reveals that many are working to destroy our country. Basically this is a spiritual battle.
God’s message of love to everyone is to repent and follow Jesus, then love Him and love others. If you have not made this decision, the best time to say “yes” to God is now.
Virgil Ullom, D.D.S. is a resident of Babson Park. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.