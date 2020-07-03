I had five uncles who served in and survived World War II. One survived the Bataan Death March. One came home with a bad case of malaria, which he got while fighting the Japanese in the Pacific. One was a belly gunner in a bomber and was shot down somewhere in the Pacific theater of war. One rose from buck private to captain before it was all over. One uncle actually drove a Jeep for Douglas MacArthur in post-war Japan. One was a career man in the air corps and had a chest full of medals. All of these saw a lot of action, and still not one of them ever said a bad word about our government.
A lot of people went through hell in that war, but I never once heard them deliberately lie or hide evidence to send a man to prison just because he or she didn’t agree with them, like the Democrats did with Flinn and others. These money-grubbing leaches lie about service men even when they know they are wrong and are destroying someone’s life by their own dishonesty. I believe that if any one of my five uncles was alive today, they would readily condemn these politicians.
We just had an example of a bad cop murdering George Floyd in Minnesota. This cop was as wrong as you can get, not because Floyd was an honest man, because his record proved otherwise. This cop was wrong because he violated this man’s rights and murdered him. Floyd was not resisting arrest. There was nothing to justify what this cop did.
On the other side, neither is there any justification for what demonstrators in several hundred, mostly Democrat-controlled cities, have done. Our Declaration of Independence does not give the right to own slaves, and neither does it give the right to loot, rob, steal, kill, burn down, etc. as these rioters have done. There is a right way and a wrong way to do this. Using the law to punish those who kill, such as the cop who murdered Floyd, is right. To arrest and punish those who do what that lawless gang of looters and rioters have done, is right. But we cannot break the law to enforce it. We must instead uphold the law and use it to punish lawbreakers – all lawbreakers. There is no other way. This nation, which I believe God had a hand in forming, can’t last, if the cop who killed Floyd, or the rioters who have destroyed so much, are not stopped and sent to jail.
And how about the cry to disband or cut funding to our policemen. Was the cop who murdered Floyd wrong? Absolutely. Was he a representative of our nation’s policemen? Absolutely not. Do our police departments have rotten apples? Yes. Can we do without our police? Absolutely not. There is nothing wrong with getting rid of the bad apples, but getting rid of all policemen because of this mess is like throwing out the baby with the bathwater. We must clean up this mess and move on. We should thank God for our men and women in law enforcement. We should thank God for our police forces.
I have always respected our fighting men and women, our policemen, and our legislators, Republican and Democrat. But now, until Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler, Schiff and the rest of these anti-American Democrats are removed from office, I as an American, will never again respect or vote for a Democrat. They deserve no respect and I certainly will give them none. Until Democrats take a large broom and clean up the mess they have made, I will not consider any of them fit for any office, ever again. For all of Trump’s presidency, they have done one thing. They have wrongfully and illegally tried to impeach Trump. If these morons or anyone else, succeeds in destroying our constitution, our laws, and our way of life, which they are attempting to do, just where in this messed up world will they, or anyone else go?
Rev. Fredric E. Jeans is an Avon Park resident. He was a pastor for 28 years, an Evangelist, a supervisor in a steel mill, teacher in a college and in a public school, a chaplain in a nursing home, and an author. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.