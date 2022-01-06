Fifty-four years ago, in 1968, like many of my brothers and sisters nationwide, I took the following oath, “I, Don Norton, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”
A lot has happened to our country since then.
But most disturbing to me is one simple question. “Why would the President of the United States, who also took an oath of office to protect and defend our country, allow it to be invaded by illegal aliens?”
Like everyone else, I’ve heard the political talking heads on television explain that President Biden, along with his liberal, democratic supporters want these illegal aliens to infiltrate the United States, particularly in “red” states, to help sway the vote in the future to support Democrats.
If this is true, it is a very sad commentary on where our politics have taken us.
Less than one year ago, President Trump, along with the support of many Americans, did his best to stop these illegal crossings at our border, while also attempting to build a wall.
One of the first things President Biden did upon entering the White House was to stop construction of the wall that had begun under President Trump. But even before being sworn in, President Biden encouraged people to freely come across our border. As a result, they came.
Continually reinforcing his message for the past year while in office, President Biden has unlawfully allowed more than 200 million illegal aliens to come across our southern borders.
Attempting to force COVID mandates on the citizens of this country, President Biden and his democratic administration has all but ignored the thousands of illegal aliens crossing our border carrying the same virus. And then, in the middle of the night, transporting these same people by bus and planes all over the country.
At the same time, our open borders have allowed unlimited access to various drug cartels, moving more drugs in the past year into our country than ever before, resulting in one of the worst drug abuse epidemics and deaths this country has ever seen.
People from all over the world are now coming across our southern border, seeking asylum and freely giving themselves up to the border patrol. But many are also evading officers due to their criminal backgrounds. That list includes suspected terrorists, child smugglers, and drug dealers.
The media is also responsible for this failure to protect our country. They should be talking about the problem every day, and yet the only station to mention it is Fox. If it weren’t for them and their coverage, we would have no idea what has been taking place.
Every country in the world protects its borders. President Biden has made it clear that if necessary, we will help the Ukraine defend its borders against Russia, and yet he stands by and allows this to happen in his own country.
Are politics and potentially winning elections worth destroying the United States?
How long will it be before our hospitals, our schools and our social security system (not to mention our welfare state) are over-run and destroyed due to President Biden’s disregard for the sovereignty of the United States?
Many people are not paying attention to what is happening every day in our country. But it is an invasion, and it will eventually affect all of us.
President Biden was sworn into office with the following oath, “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
I think it’s time for him to start living up to his oath and protecting this country.
Don Norton is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not the Highlands News-Sun.