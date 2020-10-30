Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, was a wake-up call for America. I was driving and someone called and said “Have you heard they are flying President Trump on Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed.” I responded, “Oh sh...t!” had heard on the news earlier that if you go there, you are going on a ventilator. A lot of thoughts passed through my mind from the stock market crashing to, how will they do the election now if he was bad off. I had no doubt VP Mike Pence could handle it all just fine. Above all, I was very concerned with his well-being as a human being.
Some on the “other side” think just because we agree with his common sense policies, the true love of this country and what it stands for, that we think of him as our “Messiah.” Do you see just how lost and clueless these people are? Some that make this comment are atheists and don’t believe in the “Messiah” anyway, so where is that coming from? Some say we follow him like sheep. To that I just say “bull-sheep.”
OK, I had to come up with a response as stupid as the accusation. We simply found someone who shares the same common sense values as we do.
When he ran for president, he said everything we had all been wanting to hear for a long time and he has followed up on his promises. The Trump-haters are too blinded by hate and really too ignorant to be aware of all the really great things he has done for this country. As I have said many times before, President Trump is not the “source” of your hate, he has become your “target.” If you want the source of your hate, go look in the mirror.
Back to Oct. 1st, as Marine One was waiting for the president to come out of the White House more thoughts were running through my mind. He hardly ever sleeps but yet his energy level is off the chart and most people could not keep up with him regardless of his age. He does not drink nor smoke and is never sick. While these are all pluses in his favor, we obviously all realize this virus can be brutal as well as deadly in many people. Everyone was surprised to see him come walking out in a suit and he looked healthy. I think my comment was “Well, would you look at that? Thank God!”
Then I realized that this is a real let down for the Trump-hating media as well as the Dems in Washington. They wanted to see him on a stretcher covered in sheets being given oxygen. They are vultures and have no class or morals. The simple fact that the only thing standing in the way of a take-over of our country by the radical extremists who have wormed their way into our government, taken over and changed the Democratic Party is one man. President Donald Trump. That is the wake-up call.
Yes, there are a handful of Republicans that stand up for him, have his back and stand up to these extremists. Many more had better wake up as they should have long ago. What’s at stake with the future of our country is very serious. You can take President Trump completely out of this election and put Mike Pence or any other Republican as president to take his place. Nothing changes as far as the seriousness of this election and the future of our nation. Vote smart, vote Republican and be on the right side of history.
Robert Gilbert is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.