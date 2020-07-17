Well, just when we got yet another green light to re-open and start up our already devastated businesses, the powers that be said that all veterans and private clubs have to shut down again. How many times are we to discard our food and other perishables due to the inept decisions of people we don't even know or have even heard of?
My American Legion Post in Fort Myers was visited by the ABC last week and everything was fine. They even said that they would not be back. We restocked our supplies. Now, we are sitting in limbo because we are "old farts" and of a vulnerable age. All we do is provide assistance and aid to veterans, their families, their children and the youth of our country. So what if we are old. We are still serving America and what She stands for!
If we are unable to operate, just how are we to function? The powers that be are driving us broke. Is that their main motive?
This game of yo-yo has got to stop. I think that they are doing everything possible to screw things up so Donald Trump doesn't have a chance for re-election. I, along with many other veterans, fought communism in Vietnam, never thinking we would have to do it in our own country. We should have directed our energy and lives against the education system here. They have been indoctrinating our youth to hate America for decades. It is obvious now.
If Black Lives Matter, why aren't they in Chicago? No! Let's tear down the history of this country that they were never taught.
Destroying history is just another one of the 10 planks of communism on their way to eutopianism that has never worked and never will.
This year's election isn't about Donald Trump, it is about the America that most of us love or socialism that no one loves except for those in power ... of course, that is shown in history, which the youth don't know anything about. Thank you NEA!
Please God, help us defeat this Devil ... Amen!
Dave Doty
Lake Placid