Well, are you sick of feeling it? You know this feeling. We go about our daily lives with all the distractions but just under the surface we know our country is in big trouble. This may sound morbid but if I were on my death bed right now, the one thing I would want to know above all else is that my kids, grandkids and loved ones were in good hands concerning the leaders of this country. This is not possible at this present point in time. Sad and sickening.
Now, maybe many of you who voted for “good ole’ Joe” see why 75-80 million of us voted for Donald Trump. It never was about Donald Trump as a “personality” that you liked or disliked, it was about his policies. They were common sense, best for America policies. If you agree with these policies, you are for America. If you are against them, you are against America. It’s that simple. The boneheads that still think it’s about Trump will always be boneheads.
Finally, someone came along and fit our way of thinking. It’s not like he enlightened us; he just said all the things we had been wanting to hear for a long time. We were smart enough to see through the lies and smears of the “Destroy America” media outlets. We think for ourselves and are not sheep. Many people cannot do that and get sucked into the “wolfpack” mentality. Four years ago, I wrote a column that hate and jealousy were going to destroy this nation.
Early on Donald Trump made a statement that drove the Trump-hating media crazy. All he said was, “There is something going on here folks, there’s something going on.” They tried their best to get him to elaborate, but he would not. What he was talking about is exactly what is going on with our country now. Donald Trump realized as many of us that the hate directed at him by the media and Democrats went much deeper than just him. Donald Trump was just their target for venting their hate, especially because he was exposing them.
For every smart, common sense best-for-America policy that Donald Trump implemented and carried out, the Biden administration has done a 180-degree reversal on with not even a thought of the devastating consequences for our country as we are seeing firsthand now. The reversal of these policies was done for only one main reason. The main reason is whoever is running this country wants it this way. Joe Biden has absolutely no idea what these executive orders he signed were all about. He can barely function as their puppet anymore. The ones pulling the strings aren’t in charge either as they are just following orders from above. These people are referred to as “his handlers.”
Hate and jealousy, fueled by a lust for money and power, is the burning desire for too many in our government. Greed has become part of their DNA. It all filters down through the lower courts, many of our schools, Hollywood, most sports and we can’t forget big tech. They all bow down to China.
I also said in that same column, when a person hates for so long, insanity follows. This hate by the left started or greatly accelerated when Donald Trump won the 2016 election. As odd as this may sound, it’s like Donald Trump performed an exorcism on America and brought out the demons. We do know that China and Russia have Biden in their back pocket. He owes them as they paid Hunter millions in exchange for the favors to come. They also have a lot of dirt on the Biden family and probably a laptop or two of Hunters, so Joe better keep them happy.
Everyone knows Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are not running this country. Who or who all do you think are calling the shots? I don’t care what your political affiliation is. Everyone who gives a damn about this country had better be wide awake concerning what is really going on right now. Americans cannot wait to the point where the paychecks are only good enough for food and fuel as these insane executive orders coming from whoever continue to take effect, everyone will realize this.
I thought a while back our country can’t last two years at this pace, now I think it’s one year if things don’t change sooner than later. Everyone must do your part to take our country back by letting your voice be heard. Never forget, this is our country, not the lunatics.
Robert Gilbert is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.