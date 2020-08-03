May the people of the United States of America recognize the good work of Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence and return them to office in 2021 by the popular and electoral votes in the 2020 election.
Socialism, Marxism, communism, hatred, violence, rioting, looting, law breaking, etc., are not the American way. We are One Nation Under God. May we pray for our nation and its people and praise God for His goodness and campaign and vote.
Our nation is unique in this world, and we need to look to the Lord and tell our family, friends and neighbors why we support Mr. Trump’s and Mr. Pence’s reelection, and the reasons why Republican candidates are the people to place in office at the local, state and national levels.
It is vital to the present and future of our nation that people examine the realities of life. All the “free” things are being paid for by someone. Hard work done well earns a wage and a sense of satisfaction in what has been accomplished.
The men currently serving as president and vice president of the United States of America should be reelected because of what has been accomplished during their first four-year term.
Many of the achievements are things “promised” by former President Clinton and former President Obama. The promises made by President Clinton and President Obama during their years in office include many they did not fulfill.
Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence are reminding the American people that the United States of America is a great nation. Help them by voting for them and for other Republican candidates at the local, state, and national levels.
May God continue to bless America. May we recommit to the motto “In God We Trust.”
Grateful to be an American.
Georgia Lee Eshelman, PhD
Sebring