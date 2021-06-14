How many of our sons, fathers, brothers, sisters, mothers, left their life’s blood on the soil of other countries to make America the great nation we are?
A document from International Law Enforcement and Educators have alleged that, Black Lives Matter and Antifa, are an umbrella term for, leftist militants, they are “revolutionary movements that are aimed to overthrow the U.S. government” and claim they are planning “extreme violence. Defund the Police is another movement that is destroying America.
What have we seen? Our national monuments displaying our history; good or bad have been maligned. George Santayana said in1905, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
After Stalin’s brutal regime of secret police and leader worship, Cuban revolutionaries allowed their charismatic revolutionary leader to seize absolute power. A Castro still holds the seat of a dictatorial leader in Cuba.
Black Lives Matter “is a global network whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy.” Where does that leave Pelosi, Biden and AOC as white people? Anti-Semitism is running wild. Where does that leave Charles Schumer, Richard Blumenthal and Diane Feinstein as a Jewish race?
Critical race theory is radical. Copied from Wikipedia: “Critical race theory scholars question foundational liberal concepts such as Enlightenment rationalism, legal equality, and Constitutional neutrality, and challenge the incrementalism, step-by-step approach of traditional civil-rights discourse.” Charlie Brown, the cartoon character said, “We have met the enemy and it is within us.” It is Black Lives Matter, Marxism, Socialism and Antifa and those that promote defunding the police that are tearing our country apart.
“Those who trade liberty for security have neither.’ – John Adams
Proverbs 10:7 “The memory of the just is blessed: but the name of the wicked shall rot.”
America wake up! Stand up, speak out, vet those you are voting for, and what they stand for, do they keep their word? Say “No” to HRI 1, that promotes same day registration, restores voting rights to felons, weakens or eliminates the filibuster, allows for mass mailing of ballots, and seeks a partisan voter advantage, get involved in your community. Know what your school is teaching your children.
Proverbs 14:34 “Righteousness exalts a nation, But sin is a reproach to any people.”
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring