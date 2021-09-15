LAKE PLACID — On Saturday morning, Sept. 11th, 2021, in memory of that somber day in American history, Sept. 11, 2001, American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid held a ‘Moment of Silence’ around the flag flying at half-staff. About 125 spectators – among them veterans, police officers and firefighters – took part in the ceremony.
An honor guard from the Sebring VFW Post 4300 along with 15 members of the Veterans in Arms motorcycle club participated. A prayer was read, and at the end, bugler Tony Carey (US Navy) played ‘Taps’.
Two segments of the event were very touching. Post Commander Fred Pierce read the following: “On this day, Sept. 10, 2001, 20 years ago, 246 people went to sleep in preparation for their morning flights. 2,600 people went to sleep in preparation for work in the morning. 343 firefighters went to sleep in preparation for their morning shift. 60 police officers went to sleep in preparation for morning patrol. Eight paramedics went to sleep in preparation too for their morning shift. None of them saw past 10 a.m., the next day, Sept. 11th. In a single moment, life may never be the same.”
Pierce encouraged those in attendance to live and enjoy the breaths they take today, kiss the ones you love, snuggle a little tighter, and never take one second of your life for granted.
The other emotional moment was when the flag was lowered to half-staff and the honor guard shot off three volleys from their rifles, followed by the playing of ‘Taps’.
American Legion Post 25, just north of Lake Placid on U.S. 27, has about 480 members, many of whom are snowbirds. In addition to those veterans, there are auxiliary members and a group called ‘the Sons,’ who are close relatives of veterans.
After the ‘Moment of Silence’ ceremony, Pierce thanked everyone for coming and invited the crowd inside for an available lunch. The menu consisted of hot dogs, burgers and fries. His final words were, “And may God bless the United States of America!”