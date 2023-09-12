taps

A bugler from the VFW 4300 Honor Guard played taps on Monday at the 9/11 memorial service.

 KIM MOODY/STAFF WRITER

The somber sound of taps echoed in the 9th morning hour on Monday and the flag was lowered to half-mast. Twenty-one gunshots rent the air from a 21-gun salute by the Honor Guard from the 4300 at the American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid. The ceremony honored a vow to “never forget” the civilians and first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Local first responders were honored in Post 25’s ceremony. Many attended in their work uniforms, while others attended in their dress uniforms. No matter how they were dressed, they were all welcomed with gratitude for performing their jobs that can put them in harm’s way.

