LAKE PLACID — A $40 million sewer modernization grant is still not formalized after more than seven months, but there’s no reason to worry, according to town officials.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection in November awarded Lake Placid the money to build a modern sewage treatment plant and tie as many homes as possible to new sewer lines. The project would require transitioning homes off aging or leaking septic tanks to improve water quality in those lakes.
The town and the state must recraft parts of the agreement as high costs reduce the scope of the project outlined in the original grant agreement. Town Attorney Bert Harris III and state officials are ironing out that legal language in a process that requires each side to send it back to the other for approval.
The latest draft was sent to the state on June 6.
Here is an example of the many legal questions Harris hopes to clarify:
“We are concerned the failure to connect 2,830 homes (as currently stated in Task 8) would be a default and allow the federal government to require repayment of the grant under Attachment #8, Page 1, Paragraph 1 D.”
Other details Harris is ironing out with the state:
- The use of low pressure collection lines and other technology
- Whether the town is required to connect lines from the street to the home. If so, how many?
- Whether the state will reimburse the town for staff accountants who review contract spending
- Is the town required to only buy American-made products and tools for the project, known as the All American Materials Policy?
According to Town Engineer Joe Barber, who is overseeing the ambitious project, the ongoing clarification hasn’t slowed the foundational work required to keep the project on schedule. In fact, the town council agreed to sign a $1.1 million contract with Pennoni Engineering for the construction of a 1-million gallon a day wastewater sewage plant. The town is forging ahead with the design of the plant – which is the centerpiece of the modernization project – to keep up with the DEP’s timeline to complete the entire project. The new sewage system is to be completed by New Year’s Eve 2025.
“We have been working diligently to hammer out issues we’ve had with this agreement,” Barber told the Town Council earlier this month. “You can see the emails bouncing back and forth, and Bert is trying to hammer out the details.”
The flow of the money will begin once the agreement is hammered out, and it will come in the form of reimbursements for money the town spends. But no one wants to return that free money.
“We just have to know we’re not going to spend tens of millions of dollars and give it back because we couldn’t live up to the grant agreement,” Vice Mayor Ray Royce said.