Just south of Lake Josephine Road, where Palmetto Drive meets U.S. 27, All American Trailer Connection hosted a grand opening on May 13.
Residents should expect to see a lot of activity there at 14021 U.S. 27 South in Sebring: In addition to providing parts and sales, the site will serve as a distribution center for all their South Central Florida stores.
Chris Lago, CEO of the company his parents, Terri and Mike, started in 1981 in Lantana with U-Haul rentals and some sales. Lago said they now sell 3,000 units per year or more out of stores in Fort Pierce and West Palm.
“Our growth plan is to buy existing stores,” Lago said.
Lago said there are plans to open a store in the Tampa area this year, too, as well as four other locations in the coming year in Naples, Melbourne, and places in Broward County and south of Orlando.
He said there’s a store in south Georgia that the Sebring site won’t supply, but for all the others, his staff will receive trailers via truck shipments in Sebring, then send them out to the other Florida stores.
“This is a central location for everything,” Lago said. “We’re within two hours of every location.”
With everything 150 miles or less from the Sebring shop that means he won’t have to run over-the-road long-haul shipments and can get deliveries to the stores in a day.
Given that convenience, Lago said he expected to see more industrial development in the area.
“I’m surprised there isn’t more,” Lago said. “I feel it will be coming.”
The only infrastructure he sees that his site needs is a deceleration lane. Twice he’s nearly seen crashes in front when deliveries or customers slow down to make the right turn.
Lago said his site had 3.5 acres to the north and another 4 acres to the west already with the right zoning for expansion. Environmental surveys, he said, found no sand skinks, came back clear on scrub jays, but had a couple of gopher tortoise burrows that have to be checked to see if they are active.
He said there were plans to move to Sebring earlier, but the pandemic supply chain issues slowed them down, as did the shortage of land planners and contractors since then.
For now, as he’s bringing in employees, he and the company have bought the Pratt Resort in Lake Placid to serve as temporary housing while staff finds new homes.
His family have also bought a home in the area themselves.
“We just like the area,” Lago said.
All American Trailer Connection is run by Chris Lago and his brother Shawn. Chris Lago said he took over as CEO in 2015, and the company opened its West Palm store in 2018.
From the original Lantana site, a third of an acre, the company sold up to 2,000 trailers per year. When they moved soon after to a 2.5-acre site in Lake Worth, sales increased.
The grand opening had a ribbon cutting, giveaways every hour, including a hauling trailer, and a tent with 4-H club members on hand grilling and serving hot dogs, along with ice-cold soft drinks, for donations.
Look for the business just beyond Lake Josephine Road on the right side of U.S. 27 driving heading south toward Lake Placid from Sebring.