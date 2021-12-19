Snowy white and large in appearance, the American white pelican is impossible to miss. Whether hunkered down resting in a tight, compact crouch or steadily crossing the sky with enormous wings flapping, this fish-eating waterbird is easy to identify.
Found most often during the winter months in Florida, they require large open areas of water such as inlets or freshwater lakes. Where wildlife management areas provide sheltered islands, you may see flocks of white pelicans resting or feeding.
One of the largest birds in North America, in summer these huge avians nest in the midwestern region through upper Canada. Nests are two-foot diameter scraped out depressions in sandy soils with adults guarding the nest site. Though two eggs are laid, only one chick typically survives as competition between the siblings culminates in the death of one chick. When the surviving chick is about three weeks old, it joins others in a group referred to as a crèche. This bird “daycare” grouping ensures safety for the young. Adults return and will seek out their chick, providing food on an ongoing basis.
Soaring on the thermals with their nine-foot wingspan and averaging about 16 pounds, this bird weighs close to the same as your holiday turkey. They may travel upwards of 30 miles to feed, and their membranous throat pouch makes them unmistakable as does their slow, methodical flight, with groups forming familiar “V” patterns.
When feeding, they paddle about with their strong, orange webbed feet, scooping up aquatic life within their throat pouch. Working together, a flock will push fish toward shore by flapping their wings or dipping their bills into the water. Once the fish are corralled, they swiftly scoop them up. Watch for them bobbing on the surface like a little boat as they swallow their meal or work in unison this way.
All white except for black flight feathers, their bright yellow bill and orange feet stand out dramatically. During the breeding season, they grow a peculiar circular plate on their large bill. Sticking out like a disk, it almost appears as though they have a deformity growing.
If you’re lucky enough to see them, enjoy the encounter as when spring comes, they will depart back to their northwestern U.S. breeding grounds.