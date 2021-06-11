The political pundits are right, there are two Americas. The America that works, and the America that doesn’t. The America that contributes, and the America that doesn’t.
It’s not the haves and the have nots — it’s the dos and the don’ts. Some people do their duty as Americans, obey the law, support themselves, contribute to society, and others don’t. That’s the divide in America.
It’s not about income inequality, it’s about civic irresponsibility. It’s about those who preach hatred, greed and victimization in order to win elective office.
It’s about those who love power more than they love our country. That’s not invective, that’s truth, and it is way past time that someone said it.
The politics of envy was on proud display a couple weeks ago when I heard a speech from Washington pledging to fight to establish “income equality.” In the speech it was noted that some people make more than other people, that some people have higher incomes than others, and the speaker declared that’s not just.
Clearly this is a rationale of thievery. The other guy has it, you want it, and Washington stands ready to take it for you. Vote for equality and justice! That is the philosophy that produced Detroit. It is the electoral philosophy that is destroying America.
It conceals a fundamental deviation from American values and common sense because it ends up not benefiting the people who support it, but betrays them.
Sadly the politicians know very well that they have not empowered their followers; instead they have enslaved them in a culture of dependence and entitlement, of victim-hood and anger instead of independence and responsibility for themselves.
The premise – that you reduce income inequality by debasing the successful – seeks to deny the successful the rewards of their choices and spare the unsuccessful the consequences of their choices. Because, by in large, income variations in society are a result of different choices leading to different outcomes. Those who choose wisely and responsibly have a far greater likelihood of success, while those who choose foolishly and irresponsibly have a far greater likelihood of failure. Success and failure is usually reflected in the amount of personal and family income.
You choose to drop out of high school or to skip college – and you are apt to have a different outcome than someone who gets a diploma and pushes on with purposeful education and/or employment.
In scientific circles, it is realized that if children are had out of wedlock, life is apt to take one course; you have them within a marriage and life is apt to take another course.
Most often in life our destination is determined by the course we take.
My doctor, for example, makes far more than I do. There is significant income inequality between us. Our lives have had an inequality of outcome, but, our lives also have had an inequality of effort. While my doctor went to college and then devoted his young adulthood to medical school and residency, I chose another avenue.
He made a choice, I made a choice, and our choices led us to different outcomes. His outcome pays a lot better than mine. Does that mean he cheated and our government needs to take away his wealth?
No, it means we are both free people in a free society where free choices lead to different outcomes.
It is not inequality the government that is taken away, it is freedom. The freedom to succeed and the freedom to fail. There is no true option for success if there is no true option for failure. The pursuit of happiness means a whole lot less when you face the punitive hand of government and your pursuit brings you more happiness than the other person. Even if, the other person sat on his behind and did nothing. Even if, the other person made a lifetime’s worth of asinine and shortsighted decisions.
Washington is promoting equality of outcome as a right, while completely ignoring the injustice in the inequality of effort. The simple Law of the Harvest – as ye sow, so shall ye reap – is sometimes applied as, “The harder you work, the more you get.” Government that supports equality of outcome would turn that upside down with those who achieve would be punished as enemies of society and those who fail would be rewarded as wards of society.
Entitlement will replace effort as the key to upward mobility in American society if present thinking gets its way. This approach seeks a lowest common denominator society in which the government besieges the successful and productive to foster equality through mediocrity. The voice of Washington politics speak of two Americas, and the grip on power is based on using the votes of one to sap the productivity of the other. America is not divided by the differences in our outcomes, it is divided by the differences in our efforts. It is a false philosophy to say one person’s success comes about unavoidably as the result of another person’s victimization.
What was offered was not a solution, but separatism. It foments division and strife, pitting one set of Americans against another for political benefit. That’s what socialists offer. Marxist “class warfare” wrapped up with a bow.
Two Americas, coming closer each day to proving the truth to Lincoln’s maxim that a house divided against itself cannot stand.
Wendell W. Brown is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.